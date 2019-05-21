Panic as rare disease kills camels in West Pokot

West Pokot pastoralists have raised the alarm over a mysterious disease that is killing camels and other animals in Kacheliba, North Pokot and other areas.

Many farmers have suffered losses. They want the veterinary department to identify and contain the disease. But the department says the animals are deficient of minerals.

The worst-hit areas are Kangwechaan, Kasei, Kodich, Kangiletian, Simwach, Kesot and Tipet.

Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol yesterday said the disease is spreading fast and called for urgent intervention from the government. The lawmaker keeps a large number of camels. He wants veterinary officers sent to the county to stop the spread of the disease.

Infected animals lack appetite, become weak and eventually die.

“This disease is really wiping out animals, especially camels. I've lost two camels to this strange disease. This is causing panic among pastoralists,” Lomunokol said.

“The county government has tried all means to contain it but is overwhelmed. It needs urgent assistance.”