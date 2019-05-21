Panic as rare disease kills camels in West Pokot

• Infected animals lack appetite, become weak and eventually die.
• MP calls for awareness campaigns so pastoralists know how to contain the spread and dispose of carcasses.
West Pokot pastoralists have raised the alarm over a mysterious disease that is killing camels and other animals in Kacheliba, North Pokot and other areas.
Many farmers have suffered losses. They want the veterinary department to identify and contain the disease. But the department says the animals are deficient of minerals.
The worst-hit areas are Kangwechaan, Kasei, Kodich, Kangiletian, Simwach, Kesot and Tipet.
Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol yesterday said the disease is spreading fast and called for urgent intervention from the government. The lawmaker keeps a large number of camels. He wants veterinary officers sent to the county to stop the spread of the disease.
“This disease is really wiping out animals, especially camels. I've lost two camels to this strange disease. This is causing panic among pastoralists,” Lomunokol said.
“The county government has tried all means to contain it but is overwhelmed. It needs urgent assistance.”
The legislator also called for awareness campaigns so residents know how to dispose of carcasses. He warned of more deaths if the national government does not put in place swift control measures.
“We've used different types of medicine to treat, but the situation is not improving.”
For his part, county director for veterinary services James Merisia said the animals were examined and found to be lacking minerals.
“The animals lack calcium and salt. We are still following up to see what the problem is. We have treated some animals,” he said.
Merisia urged residents to cooperate so the problem is fixed. He said officers had been sent to the affected areas.
“Farmers are unable to buy drugs for the camels,” he said.
Daniel Krop also lost two camels. He depended on the animals to earn a living and now says life is increasingly becoming unbearable.
“We are staying in fear because we might lose all camels,” he said.
(Edited by F'Orieny)