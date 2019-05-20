Three injured, rustlers drive away 3,000 goats in Turkana

Three people – two women and a child, were today left with bullet wounds after suspected Pokot bandits raided Nawoiyeregaiin village in Turkana South.

The rustlers stole about 3,000 goats.

Kaptir chief Charlse Lopuya said the attackers ambushed residents when they were asleep. They opened fire, injuring the three, before driving away about 3,000 goats.

"Three people were shot in the morning by suspected Pokot bandits. They also drove away about 3,000 goats belonging to 100 households in Nawoiyeregai village," Loluya said.

Lopuya said the latest attack will hurt efforts by leaders to cement peaceful coexistence between the two communities from West Pokot and Turkana counties.

He urged the national government to deploy more security officers to Turkana to improve security.

Lopuya has urged the county government to intervene and help residents who lost their source of income during the drought.

This comes barely after Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok urged Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to visit Turkana and improve on deteriorating security.