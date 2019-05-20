TWO WOMEN AND CHILD

Three injured, rustlers drive away 3,000 goats in Turkana

In Summary

• The attack left a mother, a child and an elderly woman with bullet wounds.

• The attackers struck when residents of Nawoiyeregaiin village in Turkana South were asleep.

Pastoralists with goats at Lodwar town
ATTACK: Pastoralists with goats at Lodwar town
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

 Three people – two women and a child, were today left with bullet wounds after suspected Pokot bandits raided Nawoiyeregaiin village in Turkana South.

The rustlers stole about 3,000 goats.

Kaptir chief Charlse Lopuya said the attackers ambushed residents when they were asleep. They opened fire, injuring the three, before driving away about 3,000 goats.

 

"Three people were shot in the morning by suspected Pokot bandits. They also drove away about 3,000 goats belonging to 100 households in Nawoiyeregai village," Loluya said.

Lopuya said the latest attack will hurt efforts by leaders to cement peaceful coexistence between the two communities from West Pokot and Turkana counties.

He urged the national government to deploy more security officers to Turkana to improve security.

Lopuya has urged the county government to intervene and help residents who  lost their source of income during the drought.

This comes barely after Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok urged Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to visit Turkana and improve on deteriorating security.

MORE:

Police lorry kills 50 goats in Masalani accident

Brakes reportedly failed when the vehicle ran over the animals in Masalani
Counties
4 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
20 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Cherargei defends Echesa, says Ruto link behind arrest
    19h ago Rift Valley

  2. Elderly farmer loses hybrid cows worth Sh2.2 million
    2d ago Central

  3. Release Malala to get diabetes medication - parents
    1d ago Nyanza

  4. Nude spell-binding Mombasa woman caught on video
    5d ago Coast

  5. ODM leaders demand arrest of youths who heckled Raila
    1d ago Western

Latest Videos