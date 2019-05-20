Narok's Sh50m water project almost complete

More than 15,000 people in Suswa ward, Narok East subcounty, are to benefit from a Sh50 million water project funded through the Equalisation Fund.

The Narok County Monitoring and Evaluation Committee that visited the project was satisfied with its progress. Ninety per cent of the work was completed only a year after the work began.

The committee was led by Narok county commissioner George Natembeya and a representative from the Presidential Unit, Khadija Mohammed.

Natembeya said the project will Narasha, Olenyito and Olasiti areas where residents usually walk long distances in search of water.

“We are happy to see such a viable project going well and many residents will benefit. The water from boreholes is pumped to the tanks and will be distributed to residents so they get water near their homes,” he said.

Resident Joan Reson said, “We are glad the government considered us in putting up the project because we trek over 5km with our donkeys to search for water. Now we will access water just a few metres from our houses,” she said.

The Equalisation Fund was established by the Constitution to address historical marginalisation and unequal development. Distribution is based on the Commission on Revenue Allocation's marginalisation policy.

The biggest beneficiaries in this financial year are West Pokot, Turkana and Narok counties, the Commission on Revenue Allocation said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)