Gideon Moi, Ruto step up battle for Western, Rift Valley votes in meetings with supporters

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is on a charm offensive to achieve the support of the Lyhya and Kalenjin communities ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

On Saturday, the Kanu chairman met with elders from the two communities and made it clear that he has trained his eyes on the presidency but will not launch election campaigns just yet.

“For now, our work is to support President [Uhuru] Kenyatta to fulfill his Big Four agenda, but when the right time comes for campaigns, you will see me in action,” Gideon said.

He said he will concede defeat if Kenyans elect someone else. Gideon regretted that some politicians had started early campaigns, instead of confronting the problems afflicting wananchi.

“We need to focus on serving the people and then unite Kenyans so that we build a strong and cohesive society for our future generations,” he said.

The meeting was attended by more than 500 elders at the home of businessman Sammy Kogo in Turbo, Uasin Gishu. Gideon was accompanied by former nominated MP Zipporah Kittony and former Mt Elgon MP Joseph Kimkung. Grassroots leaders from Western and Rift Valley also attended.

The venue was barely three kilometres from the Sugoi home of DP William Ruto, who also held a meeting in Eldoret town.

Ruto has declared his interest in the top seat and is working flat out to succeed President Kenyatta. He, however, faces hurdles in his Rift Valley backyard, where opposition to his bid has been building up. Ruto and Gideon are from the region and both are from the Kalenjin community.

The DP plans to fly the Jubilee Party flag. He has been wooing leaders from other regions, despite the increasing opposition to his bid in his backyard. From Western, he has bagged the support of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who, on Friday, decamped from Ford Kenya to Jubilee. He had been deputy party leader of the Moses Wetang'ula-led outfit.

Another party keen on getting a share of the Rift Valley support is Chama Cha Mashinani. The CCM is associated with former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto and is now fronted by Ruto's political ally-turned-foe Bundotich Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki. The party has, however, not declared whether it will field a presidential candidate.

As Gideon met with the elders, Buzeki and Rutto were in Bomet for a CCM meeting.

Speculation is rife that the CCM plans to start talks with Kanu and Musalia Mudavadi's ANC, among other parties, to form a formidable alliance that will field one presidential candidate at the next general election.

Buzeki said they are keen on strengthening the party and mobilising grassroots support.

“I can assure you that the CCM will be the strongest grassroots party come 2022. We will deal with real issues affecting farmers and other Kenyans in a manner that is all-inclusive, not the Jubilee style,” he said.

Yesterday, Buzeki, Moiben MP Sila Tiren and Cheranganyi's Joshua Kuttuny were in Keiyo South for a church function. They said they will not be cowed into silence by those allergic to divergent views.

In Eldoret, a group of community leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet said they fully support the decision made by Buzeki.

For his part, according to a legislator who did not want to be named, Ruto met with a few of his allies at the home of an MP in Eldoret town. He said the team discussed a wide range of issues centering on the DP's 2022 strategies. Three MPs from Central Kenya were present.

“Ruto is a national political mover in this country and those who want to drag him into village competitions in Rift Valley are dreaming. They will be politically drowned come 2022,” the legislator said.

They also focussed on the political activities of Ruto's critics, including Buzeki's decision to join CCM, which has suddenly heightened the battle for control of the region's vote basket.

