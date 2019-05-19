Cherargei defends Echesa, says he's being targeted over Ruto links

refused to receive a group of Jubilee leaders from Nandi county who went to visit him at the police station.

In Summary

• Echesa being held in connection with Matungu killings.

• 'We know from the onset, Echesa was going to be followed and be victimised for his tough support for Jubilee and DP William Ruto', says Cherargei.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa at Nandi Hills police station on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Image: BARRY SALIL

Three Jubilee politicians from Nandi county have said former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is being targeted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

They are Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, politician Paul Biego and Nandi Hills MCA Gideon Koech.

They spoke after visiting Echesa at Nandi Hills police station on Sunday.

“We know from the onset, Hon Echesa was going to be followed and be victimised for his tough support for Jubilee and DP William Ruto,” Cherargei said.

Echesa was taken to the station on Friday night by detectives from Kakamega and was briefly held in Kapsabet before being moved to Nandi Hills police station.

“He was taken to the station on security grounds because it was obvious if the public got wind of him being held in Kapsabet, they would storm in and cause unnecessary tension,” a senior police office said.

The station's cells  are about three square meters.

Echesa is expected to relocated either back to Kakamega or Eldoret to take a plea over the Matungu killings.

A total of 18 people have been killed in Matungu, Kakamega, in the last month.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i launched a security operation in the area on Thursday last week.

by BARRY SALIL Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
Rift Valley
19 May 2019 - 13:10

