North Rift governors petition Matiang'i to end banditry

Governors in North Rift are planning fresh efforts to end resurgent banditry attacks in Kerio Valley that have claimed 30 people in three months.

This is after two more people were shot dead by bandits in Tot on Wednesday night. Residents killed one attacker.

Governors from Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana have petitioned Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to help restore security in the region. They say development has stalled in the Kerio Valley.

“There are many areas in the Kerio Valley where people cannot engage in development activities because of fear of attacks,” Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said on Thursday.

He says his county is the most affected and frequent attacks have claimed the lives of many residents.

Tolgos is also in consultation with his West Pokot counterpart John Lonyangapuo and Stanley Kiptis of Baringo to hold joint peace meetings along the counties' borders.

Last week, two people were shot dead in the Kerio Valley and three others injured during an attack by bandits along the Tot-Chesongoch border.

Tolgos visited the area and the families of the victims. He promised to seek answers from Matiang'i on insecurity.

“People are being killed like rats every day. We are issuing more death certificates than Huduma Namba registration in Kerio Valley," Tolgos said.

Residents said they hoped Matiang'i would help restore peace in the Kerio Valley after he visited the area last year.

Sources said new Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has been briefed on the security situation in the Kerio Valley and is working on a new strategy to resolve the problem.

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Chebaibai has also asked CS Matiang'i to visit the region to help end insecurity.

Tolgos says civilians have been left on their own. "How do you expect these people to engage in socio-economic activities when they are grappling with insecurity challenges everyday?" Tolgos asked.

He said efforts by his government to transform the region by undertaking water projects and fencing farmlands would be rendered useless if residents' security is not guaranteed.

"If people cannot go to their farms unless an armed police reservist accompanies them, then what kind of farming is that?" Tolgos asked.