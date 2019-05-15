WAS MEANT FOR SPORTS

KMTC students protest over alleged land grab

Hold four-hour demonstration from campus to county headquarters to seek redress.

More than 200 students of Kenya Medical Training College Nakuru campus on Tuesday protested over alleged grabbing of land at the college’s premises.

The students held a four-hour demonstration from their campus to the county headquarters to seek redress.

Speaking outside the county headquarters, student leader Abdulaye Farah said they were shocked to see some projects come up at the facility without their knowledge.

“We want the governor to tell us which criteria was used to grab the land that was meant for sports facilities. We vow to ensure the parcel of land is returned to the institution for the benefit of the students,” he said.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui was not in his office and the officials of the students council were addressed by Deputy Governor Erick Korir.

Addressing media over the matter, Nakuru CEC for health Gichuki Kariuki refuted the grabbing claims. 

“The 23 hectares piece of land that accommodates both the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and the KMTC is under one title. The entire land is owned by the facility,” he said.

The land in question has been set aside by the county and national governments to set up a radiotherapy facility, he said.

The radiotherapy facility, according to Gichuki, will cost half a billion shillings and upon completion will serve eight counties surrounding Nakuru.

Gichuki said there had been consultations between all stakeholders and warned those trying to incite the KMTC students.

The CEC said already the national government has tendered for the project and the contractor is on site.

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
Rift Valley
15 May 2019 - 00:00

