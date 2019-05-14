Oserian Development Company unveils solar plant

A 1MW solar energy plant was launched at Two Lakes Industrial Park in Naivasha on Friday by Oserian Development Company.

Integrated with the existing geothermal power, Oserian now produces a combined 3.5MW, sufficient to power the flower exporting company and residents' homes.

Oserian developed a 2.5MW geothermal plant in 2003 and with the solar power added to the grid, it now uses two green energy sources, relying 100 per cent on its own generated electricity for its needs.

It introduced geothermal powered tugs (trucks) in 2017 to transport flowers from greenhouses to pack house and has saved on about 300,000 litres of diesel so far.

Speaking during the launch, MD Neil Heilings said renewable energy is the way to go to reduce the cost of power, a big hurdle to Kenya’s development.

“The initiative supports Kenya’s Big Four agenda, providing cheaper renewable energy for industrial take-off,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui expressed pride in the geothermal capacity of the county and said his government will support the private sector to steer development.

In March, Oserian Development Company was named the 2019 renewable energy champion in the Kenya Association of Manufacturers Energy awards.

With the solar plant, Oserian has moved closer to its 2020 Vision of being a carbon-free environment.

The power plant has been developed in partnership with Premier Solar, Solarise, Oloidien Engineering & Estate, and Dubai Carbon.

