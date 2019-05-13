Nanok asks state to donate more food to Turkana

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has asked the national government to donate more food as residents are still in dire need.

Nanok said the county government is struggling to distribute relief food to residents in areas hard hit by drought.

"Drought has been a big challenge for us. It has left many starving. I want to urge the national government through DP Ruto to ensure Turkana residents get more relief food," Nanok said.

He addressed residents of Lokichar in Turkana South during a three-day visit by Deputy President William Ruto.

Nanok said Turkana got 300 bags of maize from national government, which is not enough. The state should add more relief food to reach all victims of hunger.

The media used pictures of famine from South Sudan and Ethiopia to highlight hunger in Turkana, the governor said.

County statistics indicate the number of people facing starvation has dropped slightly from 805,000 to 609,000.