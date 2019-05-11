EQUAL SHARE

MCAs deny Mandago control of Sh3.5bn development cash with new law

'Our people want improvement of roads, health and water to be prioritised in resource allocation'.

In Summary

• Each of the 30 wards will receive Sh43 million for development. 

• Mandago may sign or reject the new law in the next 14 days.

An MCA speaks as assembly officials look on during debate on the law to allow wards get equal share of development cash.
MAKING A POINT: An MCA speaks as assembly officials look on during debate on the law to allow wards get equal share of development cash.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

Uasin Gishu ward representatives have approved a new law that denies Governor Jackson Mandago full control of Sh3.5 billion county development budget.

The MCAs unanimously passed the Ward Equitable Development Bill that will see each of the wards get an equal amount of development money.

They want 40 per cent of development funds - about Sh1.2 billion - to be shared equally by the 30 wards, with each ward taking Sh43 million.

The bill was moved by Kaptagat MCA Jonathan Ngetich who is also the chairman of the budget committee.

“This will ensure our county enjoys equal development across all wards,” Ngetich said.

Speaker David Kiplagat said the bill will be forwarded to the governor for assent.

“I am satisfied that the bill meets the threshold of a money bill as per the Constitution of Kenya and the County Government Act,” said Kiplagat.

“We expect him to sign the bill so that it becomes operational immediately,” Ngetich said.

Earlier, the MCAs had voted favourably for the 2019 Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The county flagship projects, according to the strategy paper, will receive 60 per cent of the budget, an equivalent of Sh2 billion.

 

Ngetich insisted that the budget must capture the aspirations of the people of Uasin Gishu County. 

“Our people want improvement of roads, health and water to be prioritised in resource allocation through the wards,” he said.

MCA David Sing’oei, who is the assembly chief whip, supported the bill, saying that the Constituency Development Fund helps to spread development across the country and should be replicated in the wards.

(Edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Blow to Nyong'o as MCAs reject changes in new Bill

The MCAs shot down the bill seeking to stop vetting council administrators
Counties
1 month ago

Kakamega denies hiring ex-MCAs for Oparanya's political mileage

Some of the 16 MCAs hired do not have basic primary education. Earn Sh50,000
Counties
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Rift Valley
11 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Tornado bosses get anticipatory bond
    3h ago Coast

  2. File goes missing in Kisii dowry refund case
    3h ago Nyanza

  3. City Hall promises free annual medical camps
    3h ago Nairobi

  4. I support neither Kieleweke nor Tangatanga - Tolgos
    3h ago Rift Valley

  5. Five Busia vocational centres to get facelift
    3h ago Western

Latest Videos