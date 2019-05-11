MCAs deny Mandago control of Sh3.5bn development cash with new law

Uasin Gishu ward representatives have approved a new law that denies Governor Jackson Mandago full control of Sh3.5 billion county development budget.

The MCAs unanimously passed the Ward Equitable Development Bill that will see each of the wards get an equal amount of development money.

They want 40 per cent of development funds - about Sh1.2 billion - to be shared equally by the 30 wards, with each ward taking Sh43 million.

The bill was moved by Kaptagat MCA Jonathan Ngetich who is also the chairman of the budget committee.

“This will ensure our county enjoys equal development across all wards,” Ngetich said.

Speaker David Kiplagat said the bill will be forwarded to the governor for assent.

“I am satisfied that the bill meets the threshold of a money bill as per the Constitution of Kenya and the County Government Act,” said Kiplagat.

“We expect him to sign the bill so that it becomes operational immediately,” Ngetich said.

Earlier, the MCAs had voted favourably for the 2019 Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The county flagship projects, according to the strategy paper, will receive 60 per cent of the budget, an equivalent of Sh2 billion.

Ngetich insisted that the budget must capture the aspirations of the people of Uasin Gishu County.

“Our people want improvement of roads, health and water to be prioritised in resource allocation through the wards,” he said.

MCA David Sing’oei, who is the assembly chief whip, supported the bill, saying that the Constituency Development Fund helps to spread development across the country and should be replicated in the wards.

(Edited by O. Owino)