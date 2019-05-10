TEACHERS VS PRISON WARDERS

Uhuru asked to resolve Sh1bn Eldoret land row

'More than 500 teachers are suffering after losing the land'

In Summary

• Elgeyo Marakwet teachers say they have a title deed of the property near Eldoret airstrip.

• Prisons officials say the National Land Commission cancelled the allocation.

APPEAL TO UHURU: Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos on May 6
Image: /MATHEWS NDANYI

Elgeyo Marakwet teachers and the Kenya Prisons department are at loggerheads over the ownership of 100 acres valued at Sh1 billion in Eldoret town. 

Governor Alex Tolgos has been drawn into the dispute and is appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene for the teachers to take over the land they bought in 2004 from the National Social Security Fund at Sh50 million.

It is not clear how the prisons department got involved. Its officials are said to have stated that the land was given out illegally and that the National Land Commission cancelled the allocation and handed over the property to the prisons department.

 

The government is said to have allocated it to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for the development of a new multi-billion shilling hospital.

Tolgos said the teachers bought the land with their hard-earned money. He claimed more than 50 have since died of stress.

“I'm appealing to President Kenyatta to intervene because more than 500  teachers are suffering after losing the land,” he said.

The prime property is near Eldoret airstrip along the Iten road. Teachers say they bought it through their Keiyo Teachers Savings and Credit Cooperative Society in four blocks of 25 acres each. 

Sacco chief executive officer Chris Cheruiyot said they were issued with a title deed and that the value had appreciated to more than Sh970 million.

 

Tolgos said, “It is such issues affecting our people that we expected the Tanga Tanga team to have been addressing instead of political rhetoric and unnecessary insults at public gatherings."

Knut officials John Cheberi and Musa Busienei also asked the President to intervene.

 

"We have exhausted all avenues of resolving this matter, including the highest offices in government. The President is our last resort. We believe he will intervene to help the teachers," Cheberi said.

They said efforts to get Deputy President William Ruto to help them have failed.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has promised to assist.

by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
10 May 2019 - 00:00

