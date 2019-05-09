Beyond Zero safari to be launched in West Pokot

Beyond Zero is targeting more than 5,000 residents during a medical safari to be launched on Thursday in West Pokot.

The safari provideS integrated and specialised healthcare through free screening, treatment and referral services.

Earlier medical safaris were held in Kisumu and Narok.

Services include fistula repair, screening for cervical, breast and prostate cancer, an eye care clinic for elderly persons and an orthopaedic clinic for children.

The team will also screen residents for diabetes and hypertension, provide HIV counselling and testing, immunisation and check-ups for pregnant women.

Others are Linda Mama registration for pregnant women, assessment and registration for children with disabilities and NHIF registration.

Beyond Zero Coordinator Angella Langat said the safaris promote equal access to quality health services and reach out to those left behind in healthcare.

Langat said that in Kisumu and Narok there were many cases of fistula. She said they screened about 100 women and more than 100 received corrective surgeries.

The medical safari is an initiative by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. It is now on the third leg following the tour to the two counties.

The safaris in the Kisumu and Narok counties attracted 5,000 and 6,000 people, respectively.

The initiative was launched in January 2014, based on knowledge that many maternal and childhood deaths are preventable.

