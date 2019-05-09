Bandits creating widows, orphans, Kerio residents tell Matiang'i

Kerio Valley residents have urged Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to help end banditry attacks in the area.

More than 30 people have been killed by bandits in the region in three months. Residents accuse the government of abandoning them to suffer in the hands of cattle rustlers.

“It’s like our work is to attend funerals in the Kerio Valley more than doing anything else concerning development. Our people live in fear of bandits and can’t engage in development,” Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Wisley Kiptoo said on Saturday.

He spoke during the burial of two more victims who were ambushed and shot dead by bandits while riding on a motorcycle three days ago.

They were Dennis Kibor, 19, who was to join Kenyatta University in September and Elijah Kipkorir, 20. They were sprayed with bullets by bandits on the Tot-Kapkobil