TRAGEDY

Six in custody over death of class eight pupil in Baringo

Kevin a pupil at Kasesya Primary School, was found dead on Sunday night.

Baringo County police boss Robinson Ndiwa addresses journalists in Kabarnet town on Monday.
MURDER: Baringo County police boss Robinson Ndiwa addresses journalists in Kabarnet town on Monday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

Police have arrested six people in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old class eight pupil at Kasisit, Baringo North sub-county. 

Kevin Kibowen, a pupil at Kasesya Primary School, was found dead on Sunday night, according to Baringo county police commander Robinson Ndiwa. 

“He was reportedly sent by neighbour Richard Rotich to collect some dairy meal. His body was later found in a pool of blood by the roadside,” Ndiwa said.

 
 
 

He said the boy was hit from behind with a sharp object. “It is really brutal; we are still carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the murder.” 

Ndiwa said the suspects, among them relatives, were at Kabarnet police station awaiting interrogation.

One of them was found with a machete suspected to have been used to kill the boy.

“They [suspects] will be arraigned as soon as the department of criminal investigations is through with their work,” Ndiwa said.

The family declined to talk to the media on Monday.

“What are you people doing here? Can you go back before I kill all of you?” an elderly man identified as the boy’s grandfather demanded of journalists at the gate.

Ndiwa regretted the frequency of killings in the county and appealed to the residents to forward any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to the police. 

Edited by Otieno Owino

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Rift Valley
08 May 2019 - 00:00

