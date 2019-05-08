Samburu teenager shot dead over love affair with man's wife

A 19-year-old man has been shot dead at Ngilai area in Samburu North Sub County for allegedly being in a love affair with his killer’s wife.

Ngiali sub location assistant Chief Wilson Leleruk confirmed the incident saying a suspect who is well known fled the village after committing the murder.

The chief said the suspect, together with another man who also suspected the deceased of also having an affair with his wife, traced the young man to a grazing field.

"There was a woman nearby who witnessed the incident and said it was the suspect who fired at the deceased and killed him,” Leleruk told the Star on phone.

He added that deceased who had bled excessively told those who ran to rescue him that it was the suspect who had shot at him.

The locals claim that the suspect has been threatening to kill his wife over infidelity in their marriage and commit suicide.

It is claimed that the suspect had earlier approached elders and asked them to summon the deceased and caution him against having a love relationship with his wife.

The suspect’s wife has since fled her matrimonial home and she is now said to be living with her parents.

The chief said police have launched investigations into the incident as efforts to pursue and arrest the suspect continues.

The deceased’s body was transported to Samburu county referral hospital mortuary in Maralal town.