Bandits victim seeks help with medical bill

A police reservist from Sandai, Baringo South subcounty, who was attacked by bandits is appealing for help to clear a Sh50,000 medical bill.

Pius Chepkuto, 19, was shot on the right leg by the suspected Pokot bandits at the volatile Arabal area last September.

“I was accompanying my colleagues to conduct routine security patrols when the bandits ambushed us spraying bullets,” Chepkuto said on Monday.

They were trying to beef up security along the porous border of Baringo South and Tiaty subcounties in preparation to relocate attack victims upon a directive by MP Charles Kamuren.

“Before I am sworn in, Pokots grazing their livestock in parts of Arabal, Kashiela and Kapndasum should prepare to leave because I want to resettle my people” Kamuren said.

The incident occurred a few metres from the scene where one NPR and four primary school children were shot dead while herding livestock in February.

Kiserian assistant chief Linet Shikamoi said one of the children killed was from Kiserian primary, two from Sokotei primary and one from Sokotei Secondary.

The Star stumbled upon Chepkuto nursing the knee gunshot wound inside a dilapidated house at Sandai trading centre on Monday.

Chepkuto said he was rushed to Baringo Referral Hospital in Kabarnet where he was admitted and later discharged after friends and relatives fundraised the required Sh67,000 bill. MP Kamuren donated Sh8,000

He said he was expected back at the hospital on April 4 to undress the bandages and the metal rods attached to his fractured leg but he could not raise the required Sh50,000.

“I feeling better now. I would wish to have the dressing untied so I can try and walk freely, but I cannot afford even Sh200 fare to Kabarnet,” he said.

Sandai chief Dickson Chepkuto said the boy needs help, saying the family is poor after the bandits made away with all their livestock.

His father Chepkuto Chebon, who currently stays in Marigat, said he had nothing left to sell after losing all his 27 cattle, “so I only do menial jobs to raise my seven other children.”

He recalls an incident in which he lost his 90-year old mother Toyoy Chemwotei to hunger in Mochongoi, while he was struggling to help his injured son at the hospital.

Mzee Chebon also recalls losing his 18-year-old son Barnaba Chepkuto to a bandit attack in Arabal in December 2014.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)