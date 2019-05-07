Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke should be stopped - MP Kandie

Jubilee factions Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke are engaging in early campaigns and dragging the country behind, an MP has said.

"We are hardly 16 months in office since we were elected in August 2017 General Election. I wonder why some individuals have already started campaigns for 2022," Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie said.

Elected leaders should deliver and improve the economy, he said.

Kandie warned some leaders with the habit of hijacking him during public functions to take photos with him intended to portray him as belonging to a certain political camp

Kandie spoke on Sunday while launching a Sh4.5 million borehole at Tenges Primary School in his constituency.

Last week, the MP commissioned two other boreholes in Kapsogo and Tandui primary schools. The neighbouring communities will also use the water.

The MP hails from the vote-rich Rift Valley. Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi are both eyeing the presidency in 2022.

Kandie said he will remain independent minded and stand for what his people want. The MP asked leaders to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda.

“I have made my stand clear. I am not and will not be part of either Tanga Tanga or Kieleweke,” he said.

The MP appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to bring the two opposing sides together for the country to be on one path. This will ensure elected leaders do the work they were given to better the lives of Kenyans, Kandie said.

"If things are left to remain the way they are, this will impact negatively on the economy," he said.

Kandie, who is an economist by profession, said the prevailing peace in the country is conducive for business and attracting foreign investors.

“When people from outside see us divided politically, it will be difficult for them to come and invest in our country," the MP said.

Kandie also told President Uhuru Kenyatta to take bold steps in the fight against corruption. He wants corrupt individuals arrested and charged.

“Those found culpable of stealing public resources should be arrested and compelled to return what belongs to the people of Kenya," he said.

He appealed to the national government to consider allocating more funds for dams in Baringo.