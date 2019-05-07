Probe Sh100m ECDE materials theft — Sang

Governor Stephen Sang on Monday backed DCI's probe into Sh100 million stolen construction materials for 60 ECDE centres.

Ten people from education, procurement and supplies departments have been arrested in the heist that harmed the neediest children in Nandi.

Construction has stalled.

The probe has been underway since last week.

Some material has been recovered, including cement and iron sheets.

Some officials have been charged in courts and others will be arraigned this week.

ECD project manager Eliud Mosbei and procurement officer Joseah Kogo were charged on Friday before Magistrate Boniface Wachira.

They denied stealing 400 bags of cement and 637 iron sheets from the county. They were released on bond.

“Investigations have intensified. Serious ground has been covered and the DCI is making good progress," Sang told the Star on the phone on Monday

"We expect completion of the probe around Wednesday," he said.

The governor said, “I have made it clear to my officers we must serve our people according to law and with dedication. For sure I will not condone graft," Sang said.

The matter is being handled by the police and courts, he said.

The county allocated Sh234 million to build ECDE Centres between 2017 and 2019 but most projects failed to start.

Police Commander in Nandi Thomas Ngeiywo and his DCI counterpart Sammy Mukeku are leading the probe.

Some of the missing construction materials were recovered in the houses of senior county officials.

Police found them while they were searching for stolen tyres.

Two weeks ago MCAs started the process of impeaching Education executive Valentine Chumo over financial irregularities.

But she argued she was being victimised for the sins of her predecessors. She obtained a court injunction to block impeachment.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said those involved should pay the price. He called graft a threat to development.