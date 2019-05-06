Ruto allies criticise Uhuru over latest State appointments

MPs from Rift Valley and Western regions allied to Deputy President William Ruto have criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent appointments to state corporations and other government agencies.

The lawmakers argued the appointments were tribal and sidelined those who back the deputy president.

The MPs also claimed the appointments were driven by the spirit of the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“It’s those who support the handshake or those who attack Ruto that got the jobs," Sirisia MP John Waluke said.

He said the President is the head of the country and all Kenyans should feel part of the government through well-distributed appointments.

Most of those who benefitted from the state jobs last week were former MPs.

They MPs spoke on Sunday at Nangili Girls School in Likuyani during the fundraising for churches in the area.

Present at the meeting were Waluke, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Geoffrey Omusee (Teso South), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Malulu Injendi (Malava).

Others were Enock Kibunguchi (Likuyani), former Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale and DP Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet.

Mabonga said it was apparent that those who want jobs in government can only succeed by being seen to bash the DP at public meetings.

“Khwalale if you are looking for a job then you will easily get it by hitting at Ruto to please the appointing authorities, "Mabonga said.