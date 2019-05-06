Ruto allies criticise Uhuru over latest State appointments

• The MPs claim the latest appointments were to reward those who back the handshake and opponents of DP Ruto.
• They argue that the appointments undermined national unit.
MPs from Rift Valley and Western regions allied to Deputy President William Ruto have criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent appointments to state corporations and other government agencies.
The lawmakers argued the appointments were tribal and sidelined those who back the deputy president.
The MPs also claimed the appointments were driven by the spirit of the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
“It’s those who support the handshake or those who attack Ruto that got the jobs," Sirisia MP John Waluke said.
He said the President is the head of the country and all Kenyans should feel part of the government through well-distributed appointments.
Most of those who benefitted from the state jobs last week were former MPs.
They MPs spoke on Sunday at Nangili Girls School in Likuyani during the fundraising for churches in the area.
Present at the meeting were Waluke, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Geoffrey Omusee (Teso South), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Malulu Injendi (Malava).
Others were Enock Kibunguchi (Likuyani), former Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale and DP Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet.
Mabonga said it was apparent that those who want jobs in government can only succeed by being seen to bash the DP at public meetings.
“Khwalale if you are looking for a job then you will easily get it by hitting at Ruto to please the appointing authorities, "Mabonga said.
It's like the two of you were in the kitchen cooking food and ended up burning your hands but after the food is ready and on the table, you turn and chase away your friend Ruto so that you dine alone.Matungu MP Justus Murunga
Kibunguchi said the handshake should benefit all Kenyans if indeed it was for the good of the country.
The legislators asked Uhuru not to betray Ruto and abandon him ahead of the 2022 polls.
They said the President should keep his promise and support the DP after his term ends.
“Uhuru and Ruto agreed to work together and share out resources and benefits to the entire country and that is all we want to see,” Waluke said.
The MPs said the DP had stood strongly with Uhuru for a long time and did not deserve betrayal from the president.
Waluke said Ruto deserved to be the next President after Uhuru because the DP had always respected the Head of State.
He said Ruto would take over from Uhuru despite the political challenges the DP has been facing.
Waluke said Uhuru and Ruto should stick together as they have been in the past.
The MP said the Luhya community should back DP Ruto in 2022 because the western region stood to benefit more under his leadership.
Mabonga said Uhuru should not abandon Ruto as the DP had all along stood with him even during difficult times.
"He has risked a lot for Uhuru and the president should restore the first love and political love he had for the DP," Mabonga said.
Matungu MP Justus Murunga who was also present said Uhuru should remember how they suffered with Ruto until they won the Presidency.
He said it would be a betrayal of the highest order for Uhuru to abandon Ruto.
The lawmaker urged the DP not give up on his quest to lead the country.
He said the Luhya community would ascend to power through an alliance with those from the Rift Valley.
Omusee cautioned Uhuru not to be cheated by new political friends.
"Ruto has saved you when you were in need and when his time comes you should stand with him," he said.