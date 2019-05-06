ALSO PROVIDING WATER

Food aid for three more months — Nanok

County statistic show the number of people in need of food has reduced drastically

Residents of Kibish subcounty carry foodstuffs after distribution
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Food distribution to Turkana will continue for three months, Governor Josphat Nanok has said. 

Turkana county statistics indicate that the number of people facing starvation, 805,000, has declined to 609,000 in need of food.

Nanok was on a three-day visit in Turkana North and Kibish subcounty which is 450km from Lodwar.

He was inspecting ongoing food distribution and talking to residents about their problems and getting feedback on government assistance. 

"The ongoing food distribution targets 609,000 residents experiencing food stress. They are receiving 50 per cent rations of food through the county government’s April relief cycle," he said.

Water is also being provided.

"We briefly held peace meeting with officials from Nyangatom in Ethiopia and discussed how we can reduce issues of cattle rustling along the Kenya-Ethiopia border," Nanok said. "We hope it will lead to a reduction of conflicts."

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
06 May 2019 - 00:00

