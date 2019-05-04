Uasin Gishu MCAs want development cash shared equally

Governor Jackson Mandago could be headed for a clash with MCAs, who are demanding 40 per cent of the county development budget to be shared equally among the 30 wards in the region.

Already, the MCAs at the Uasin Gishu County Assembly have unanimously passed the Equitable Development Bill at the second reading and it only requires one more reading at the assembly to become law in the county.

The bill will require Mandago’s executive to align its budget by ensuring part of the development expenditure in the county’s Sh6 billion budget is shared equally.

“I am satisfied that the bill meets the threshold of a money bill as per the Constitution of Kenya and the County Government Act,” said Speaker David Kiplagat.

A money bill is a legal requirement for matters touching on taxation and charges levied by a government entity on its citizens.

The MCAs had also passed the 2019 Fiscal Strategy Paper leading to the bill.

The ward representatives want 40 per cent of development funds translating to about Sh1.2 billion, to be shared equally among the 30 wards, with each ward receiving Sh43 million for development.

The county flagship projects will receive 60 per cent of the budget, which is equivalent to Sh2 billion.

Previously, Mandago’s executive has been controlling all funding for projects in wards.

While moving the motion on the strategy paper , Budget Committee chair Jonathan Ng’etich, also MCA Kaptagat, said the budget must capture the aspirations of the people of Uasin Gishu County as expressed during public participation meetings.

“Our people want improvement of roads, health and water to be prioritised in resource allocation through the wards,” he said.

MCA David Sing’oei, who is the assembly chief whip, supported the motion saying that the Constituency Development Fund helps to spread development across the country and therefore should be replicated in the wards.

“This will ensure that governors will not discriminate on areas that never voted for them,” said Sing’oei.

Huruma Ward MCA Peter Chomba and his Langas counterpart Francis Muya also supported the bill. Chomba said while his Urban Ward, which covers much of Eldoret town, produces revenue of about Sh200 million annually for the county, it in turn receives less than Sh10 million for development annually.