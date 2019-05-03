30 KILLED SINCE JANUARY

Kerio residents desert homes over insecurity

Learning at six schools along the border paralysed

In Summary

• Bandits suspected to be crossing from Pokot. 

• Projects stall as farmers abandon fields out of fear. 

A resident of Kerio Valley armed with a bow and arrow at a security meeting on April 30
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

More than 500 people have fled their Kerio Valley homes due to banditry attacks in which 30 villagers have died since January.

Six schools along the Tot-Chesongoch border are deserted as most pupils have stayed away.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen is frustrated and says he has done everything possible to end the problem. “I don’t know what else I should do. I have lobbied to have extra police reservists and even new police stations but my people are attacked frequently. It’s frustrating.”

On Monday, two people were shot dead and three others injured by bandits along the Tot-Chesongoch border.

The bandits are suspected to have crossed to Marakwet East.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos says the attackers always cross from Pokot.

“We are wondering why we have these frequent attacks from one side,” Tolgos said. He claimed the attacks could be part of a calculated plan to redraw the Baringo-West Pokot borders.

Tolgos and Bowen, who spoke to the Star separately, said hundreds of development projects had stalled due to insecurity.

“Some of the projects we started to help change the lives of the people have stalled. Residents cannot work on their farms because they live in fear of being killed,” Tolgos said.

Those shot dead two days ago were identified as Denis Kipkorir Kibor, 19,  and Elijah Kipyatich Naibei, 20.

The two were riding on a motorbike from Tot trading centre towards Kabetwa when they were ambushed by the bandits believed to be from Kolowa in neighbouring Tiaty constituency.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi visited the area to condole with families and condemned the attacks.

“We have asked [Interior] CS Fred Matiang'i to act on this insecurity menace in Kerio Valley because our people are being killed by bandits who roam this area freely,” Murkomen said.

Some of the residents have threatened to arm and defend themselves if Matiang'i does not restore peace.  Parents said many children had dropped out of Tot and Chesongoch primary schools.

“Our children cannot go to schools because their lives are at risk,” Ben Kiplimo said.

Tolgos accused Matiang'i of abandoning the people of the county to the bandits.

"For how long are we going to mourn and bury people dying of banditry in this region?" the county boss asked.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
03 May 2019 - 00:00

