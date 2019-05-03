IN VALLEYS AND RIVER BANKS

Kericho landowners have one month to uproot eucalyptus

High water consuming eucalyptus trees and environment degradation been blamed for the water shortage

In Summary

• Upon the expiry of the notice, the governor will destroy all eucalyptus trees without notifying defiant landowners.

• Chepkwony attributes the prolonged drought to destruction of natural cover that has been replaced with eucalyptus trees.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony
NOTICE Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony
Image: /FILE

Kericho Governor Paul Chekwony has given farm owners one month to uproot eucalyptus in valleys and along rivers banks and replace them with indigenous trees.

Upon the expiry of the notice, the governor said he will use all resources at his disposal to destroy all eucalyptus trees without notifying defiant landowners.

The notice comes in the wake of acute water shortage caused by prolonged drought due to environment degradation. High water consuming eucalyptus trees have also been blamed for the water shortage.

Public Service Board executive Hellen Chepkwony read the governor's speech during Labour Day celebrations in Kericho Green Stadium. 

“For decades, Kericho which is among potential water sources in Kenya had gone for months without water,” the governor said.

He attributed the four-month drought to destruction of natural cover that had been replaced with eucalyptus trees.

MORE:

Fish farmers told to use underground water

Chlorine kills the fish's living cells, damaging its sensitive gills and the skin.
Counties
1 month ago

[VIDEO] Ondiri Swamp under threat, lobby warns as trees planted

Hundreds of youth activists on Saturday planted 100 indigenous seedlings at Ondiri Swamp near Kikuyu to celebrate World Wetlands Day. Friends of ...
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SONU TANU TheStarKenya
Rift Valley
03 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MCAs query suitability of Mandago's town board nominees
    7h ago Rift Valley

  2. 1.8M list for Huduma Namba at the Coast
    7h ago Coast

  3. Kuria safe for civil servants, say leaders
    7h ago Nyanza

  4. Kirinyaga MCAs alarmed by unhygienic hospital
    7h ago Central

  5. City ward reps up in arms against KP and KR over demolitions
    7h ago Nairobi

Latest Videos