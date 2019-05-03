Kericho landowners have one month to uproot eucalyptus

Kericho Governor Paul Chekwony has given farm owners one month to uproot eucalyptus in valleys and along rivers banks and replace them with indigenous trees.

Upon the expiry of the notice, the governor said he will use all resources at his disposal to destroy all eucalyptus trees without notifying defiant landowners.

The notice comes in the wake of acute water shortage caused by prolonged drought due to environment degradation. High water consuming eucalyptus trees have also been blamed for the water shortage.

Public Service Board executive Hellen Chepkwony read the governor's speech during Labour Day celebrations in Kericho Green Stadium.

“For decades, Kericho which is among potential water sources in Kenya had gone for months without water,” the governor said.

He attributed the four-month drought to destruction of natural cover that had been replaced with eucalyptus trees.