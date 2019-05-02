NTSA trains boda boda riders to reduce accidents

The National Transport and Safety Authority has started training boda boda riders on traffic rules to reduce road accidents.

The first batch of 625 riders from Moiben in Uasin Gishu has completed a one-month training session. The operators have been issued with licences.

The operators were trained on road safety, first-aid and customer relations

University of Eldoret vice chancellor Teresia Akenga said the training is important to ensure road safety in the region and other parts of the country.

“The boda boda business is a big economic activity, which has its problems, especially as concerns increased accidents whose effects are evident in all hospitals,” Akenga said.

The Moiben boda boda riders were mobilised by MCA Noah Melly. “The government has given the riders time to be compliant and I thought it wise to help the youth get the necessary training and be licensed instead of struggling with law enforcers,” Melly said.

Akenga urged the operators to form groups or cooperative societies, so they can help each other seek education and come up with income generating activities.

“Through saccos, you can start housing projects near the university to serve as students' hostels," Akenga said.

She said the university will work with the community for mutual benefit.

The university donated reflector jackets to the boda boda riders. The NTSA, the police and the county governments have introduced stringent measures to regulate boda boda operations.

Eldoret town has more than 2,000 boda boda operators. County commissioner Abdi Hassan said they must comply with the law or leave the area.

“They will not be allowed to operate without licences or identification documents. Those who engage in criminal activities will be dealt with,” he said.

Operators will not be allowed to be in business beyond 11pm and before 5am, Hassan said. He has directed the police to crack down on those who violate the law.