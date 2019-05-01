We're killed like rats daily in Kerio — Tolgos

Two more people have been shot dead in the Kerio Valley along the Tot-Chesongoch border. Three others were injured.

The attackers are suspected to have crossed to the Marakwet East side, where the killings occurred on Monday.

Relatives identified the dead as Denis Kibor, 19, and Elijah Naibei, 20. Kipkorir was to join Kenyatta University this year.

Police said the two were riding on a motorbike from Tot Trading Centre towards Kabetwa when they were ambushed by the armed men. The attackers are believed to be from Kolowa in Tiaty constituency.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos visited the area and condoled with families of the victims in Kotut and Mokoro locations.

He and other leaders were speaking on Monday in Chemukutet, Kapkobil where the victims were killed. Ambulances ferrying more casualties resulting from another exchange of fire at Kaben location passed the meeting venue.

Tolgos accused Interior CS Fred Matiang'i of abandoning residents to the mercy of bandits.

“People are being killed like rats every day until locals don’t even bother reporting. We are issuing more death certificates than Huduma Namba registration in Kerio Valley, Tolgos said.

"I'm asking CS Matiang'i, for how long are we going to continue mourning and burying people dying of banditry?" the county boss asked.

He said residents had believed Matiangi would help restore peace in the Kerio Valley but he had 'suddenly gone missing' after visiting the area once last year.

Tolgos urged the CS to refocus his energy on the region and contain the "re-emergence of banditry madness rearing its ugly head" again in the valley.

County Woman Representative Jane Chebaibai said Matiang'i should return and deal with never-ending violence that claimed the lives of more than 15 people in three months.

"Matiangi and the government owe us an explanation. We want to be told if we are in Kenya or another country where guns rule our lives and death is part of the community," the MP said.

"How do you expect these people to engage in socio-economic activities when they are grappling with insecurity challenges every day? “ said Tolgos.

He said efforts to transform the region by undertaking water projects and fencing of farmlands were going to be useless if security was not guaranteed.

"If people cannot go to their farms until there is an armed Police Reservist to guard them, what kind of farming is that?" Tolgos asked.

Tension is high in the region where police have been deployed to restore security.

(Edited by V. Graham)