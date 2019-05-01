US couple meets former students 50 years later

It was pomp and colour during the reunion of US-based teachers with former students they taught 50 years ago.

Daniel Steininger and his wife Judy were Literature and Chemistry/Physics teachers respectively at Chuka High School in Tharaka Nithi and came back to meet their former students.

Steininger, 73, paid Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi a courtesy call at his Heritage Hotel home in Nkubu, South Imenti. He was his teacher 50 years ago.

During their return, they visited the principal’s office, staffroom, chemistry lab, the dormitory and staff quarters.

The couple left the country after serving for two years during the emergency period.

"You never know what life will be. These students worked hardest than anyone else I ever saw. As a teacher, I would go inside the classes and dorms at night and would meet them using oil lamps. There was no electricity then. I knew one thing. Given an opportunity, they would do wonders. So, it’s thrilling to see what they have become and done,” Steininger said.

Judy said, “So much has changed in the school and I am very happy to be here today. I am pleased to see the house we lived in and the laboratory where we performed Chemistry and Physics practicals.”

Joseph Gikunda said due to Steininger ’s inspiration and training in football and basketball, he was the best footballer in Chuka and Meru districts then.

“They really taught very well. I performed exemplarily well in their subjects,” he said.

Steininger surprised many of his former students when he presented Kiraitu's composition written half a century ago, detailing and reflecting on his grandfather’s attributions and attitude to the whites.

Kiraitu said they will form an alumni association and name it after the two teachers.

“It has been 50 years since I last saw my former English/History teacher Steininger and Chemistry/Physics teacher, who have since relocated back to their home in America. We remembered with nostalgia the good old days and also agreed to form an old boy’s association which we will call 'The Steiniger and Judy Friends of Chuka Boys High School'. It will go a long way in transforming the school and mentoring the students as much as Dan mentored us,” Muringi said.