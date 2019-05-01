Poor students must reapply to Kajiado school

Olkejuado High School parents have been slapped with stringent conditions for re-admission of their children who performed dismally last term.

Parents were angry and said they had been ambushed.

More than 400 students who attained a D+ grade and below from Form 1 to 4 were given seven conditions in letters sent to their parents by principal James Passiany.

In the letters, Passiany says, “Following your son’s dismal performance in last term's examination, you are required to accompany him to school on May 4 at 9 am.”

“We will require a handwritten application for re-admission, stating why you should be considered. Clear any outstanding fees balances including that of the second term and you must meet all admissionS requirement,” the letter reads.

Other conditions include clearing all charges including lost textbooks and broken laboratory apparatus. They must obtain all other learning materials and a signed commitment form if considered for re-admission.

Passiany on Tuesday on Tuesday said, “This was a decision made between teachers, parents and students. Those in Form 4 must strive to eliminate grade D, while those in Form 3 should get rid of D+."

Anyone scoring D+ will not go to any sensible college, the principal said.

"This is not an ambush to the parents because we had informed them and they had endorsed the idea.”

But parents who called the Star said there has never been any communication from the school until they received the letters.

Speaking in confidence, one parent said the tough conditions are designed to lock out their children.

“How can he say we have to apply for re-admission, yet our children qualified for admission?" the parent asked.

Passiany said it's true all students admitted had 300 points and above. He said he would not be intimidated by parents "making noise".

“How can you score over 300 marks and then score a D- in secondary school? It means there must be something wrong happening with the student. We managed to eliminate D- in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam.

"This year we want to make sure that the lowest grade will be C,” he said.

The principal denied claims he had expelled the students.

“When we talk of readmission, we want them to make a commitment to improve their performance. We allowed them to go home with their items to make it easy for us to check those who do not have requisite items,” he said.

Other parents alleged the school has been extorting money.

They said Form 4 students are forced to pay Sh4,500 every year as a 'teachers'motivation fee' and another Sh10,000 for construction of a dormitory.

“In one case, they were forced to pay Sh200 each for a broken window pane that could have cost Sh60 only. This is a lot of money in a class of 50 students,” a parent said.

The principal denied charging a motivation fee, saying parents were only required to pay Sh5,000 each to build the dormitory.

He confirmed parents contributed Sh200 each for the broken window.

