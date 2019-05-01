Nandi, Uasin Gishu among 10 with declining economies

Nandi and Uasin Gishu have been ranked among 10 counties with shrinking economies but their governors say new strategies and projects will reverse the trend.

The counties were ranked in the Economic Survey for 2019 released last week. They are ranked according to Gross County Product (GCP).

It indicated that economic growth and livelihoods declined between 2016 and 2017.

The worst performing county was Governor John Nyagarama's Nyamira. GCP per capita shrank by 5.4 per cent.

The second and third-worst performing counties were Stephen Sang's Nandi and Jackson Mandago's Uasin Gishu.

Nandi's GCP per capita declined from Sh63,331 per person to Sh60.229 — a 4.9 per cent drop.

In Uasin Gisu, GCP fell from Sh80,816 to Sh77,772, a 3.7 per cent decline.

The other seven worst performers are West Pokot, Laikipia, Turkana, Samburu, Kajiado, Makueni and Kericho.

Governor Sang told the Star on the phone that the report reflects a period when he was not in office. But he said he had already taken measures that will quickly improve residents' well-being.

He said his administration was focussing on agriculture, including modern AI services to improve milk production by improving breeds.

The county is also focussing on agricultural diversification by introducing high-value crops like avocado, macadamia, coffee and tea, instead of relying on cereals alone, such as maize.

He said health is another focus. Sang denied claims he had abandoned his campaign pledges about improving infrastructure and access to clean water.

In Uasin Gishu Mandago says his administration had in the last six years implemented projects that are changing lives, especially in agriculture. He cited support to women and youth groups and cooperatives.

“We are ensuring that all residents have easy access to piped clean water and also we grow the economy through co-operatives and other initiatives," Mandago said.

He also said improved infrastructure will spur quick economic growth.

(Edited by V. Graham)