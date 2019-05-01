Hunger plus conflict is double tragedy — MP

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong has urged residents along the Pokot-Turkana border avoid the double tragedy of conflict and hunger.

Speaking at Sigor, Lochakapong said, “If we mix hunger plus conflict we shall lose many people. Let's focus on maintaining peace."

He called on the national government to donate food to hunger-stricken families.

“Though we have started receiving rains, we don’t have food in our stores since we experienced total crop failure last planting season,” the MP said.

He asked both the national and county governments to continue supplying the region with relief food for the next four months.

Despite recent donations by the county, more food is needed for the large population.

“The government needs to buy food during harvesting time and store for areas affected by hunger each year to help ease hunger pangs," cushion residents from hunger pangs," Lochakapong said.

The legislator asked for a hand from well-wishers and investors to set up an irrigation scheme.

“This region has fertile and virgin land for agriculture but we lack water for farming,” he said.

He called on the state and county to drill boreholes and set up dams to harvest water during the rainy season.

The MP further urged residents to plant drought-resistant crops.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)