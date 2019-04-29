Farmers want cane millers to increase prices

Sugarcane farmers now want millers to adjust cane prices upwards beginning from next month.

The farmers union national Treasurer Stephen Naruba said cane farmers across the country continue to invest huge amounts in sustaining the crop in their farms with little returns to show for the efforts.

"This time round, the millers have no reason whatsoever to deny the farmers an increase in pay. Many of them are crying that the investments they are making are not worth the sweat," said Naruba.

The union official accused the millers of lying to them that the local market was saturated with sugar imported from outside the countries.

"We have done our own investigations and we have found out that that there had been no sugar importation into the country for the last six months. Let them stop giving fake excuses and give the sugarcane farmers their dues," Naruba said.

The union wants the prices adjusted from the current Sh3, 900 to Sh4, 000.

Naruba yesterday told journalists that the new prices, though not a panacea to problems facing cane farmers, will motivate them. He spoke at t Enosaini , Trans Mara West, in Narok County, during a local youth match.

He also urged the youth from the Maasai community to shun early marriages which he said had been detrimental to their future lives.

"Early marriages are becoming more and more rampant among our youth and it is our hope that through sports like these they will be weaned from the vices," he observed.

At least 12 local teams were involved in the event he sponsored

The tournament started on March 8 and ended yesterday at Enosaini Secondary playgrounds.

Speaking at the same function, former Keiyian MCA James Tome asked the government to subsidize fertiliser so as to reduce the cost of doing farming in the country.

He also said talents among the youth if nurtured well can help the youth to income just like those in the white collar jobs too.