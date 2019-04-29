Family says son died after he was beaten in police cell

The family of a man who died after he was allegedly beaten by suspects in a police cell is planning to file a complaint with IPOA to protest "police inaction".

The family says Danstan Sifuna, 32, was beaten up by "three murder suspects" at Bomet police station cell at the Easter weekend after he failed to give them money.

Lawyer Desmond Leteipa said the family wants the officers who were on duty when Sifuna was "attacked" to be investigated for failing to protect him.

“We shall also be filing the same with the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) as we pursue justice. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure the lives of all suspects in the cell are protected,” Leteipa told the Star.

Two other men who said they witnessed the incident, have recorded statements with the police, he said.

Sifuna died at Bomet health centre on Wednesday morning, where he was rushed by his brother.

Sifuna, who was a hawker in Bomet town, had closed business and was going home at around 11pm on April 20 when police officers on patrol arrested him.

Bomet Central subcounty police commander Geoffrey Walumbe said Sifuna was arrested for idling in the town at night.

He said four others were arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

At the police station, the five, he said, were booked for being drunk and disorderly.

Walumbe said Sifuna was released on Sunday morning at 9.30am on a free bond.

His mother Esther Nasimiyu had told the press that police released him alone at 6.30am after realising he had been seriously beaten up inside the cell to escape any blames.

“He said the suspects rained kicks and blows on him after he failed to offer them money,” she said.

Bomet has no remand prison and murder suspects with cases at the Bomet courts are usually taken to Kericho remand prison.