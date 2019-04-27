Laikipia Kuppet boss to quit for Nyandarua CEC job

Laikipia's Kuppet executive secretary Daniel Wangenye will resign if MCAs approve his nomination as Nyandarua Transport executive.

Wangenye told the vetting committee on Thursday he will take the step to concentrate on his role as an executive. He promised to even drop his other political ambitions.

Wangenye unsuccessfully contested the Laikipia senatorial seat in 2017.

“I don’t have further political ambition in Laikipia. I will ask to be relieved of my duties as the executive secretary of Kuppet for Laikipia immediately I'm sworn in as Nyandarua's executive for Transport, Energy and Public Works. That, of course, closes my chapter on my political ambitions in Laikpia,” Wangenye said.

Nyandarua speaker Wahome Ndegwa who chairs the House Business Committee, said they were concerned the teacher who hails from Mirangine in Nyandarua might not deliver if approved because he was still be pursuing political interests in Laikipia county.

Ndegwa said Nyandarua residents have serious expectation on the road sector.

“If you still have political ambitions in Laikipia, do you honestly believe you can deliver in this docket? Every time you will be running to Laikipia to touch base,” Ndegwa said

Wangenye is expected to take over from Stephen Mbugua who resigned early this month to return to his former role in the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

Governor Francis Kimemia nominated Wangenye alongside Kitui referral hospital medical superintendent John Mungai to lead the Roads and Health dockets respectively.

