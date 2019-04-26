Two people killed by floods in Pokot North

Two people drowned in Kapchok ward, West Pokot county, after they were swept away by floods on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Makal Domoluk was recovered by residents on the banks of river Kanyangareng but that of Rionongolo Tialuk is still missing.

Konyao assistant county commissioner Barrack Abonyo said the two were coming from Losam location heading home when the tragedy happened.

“The water came rushing and the river was flooded. They couldn’t rescue themselves,” he said.

Police officers and community members are searching for the missing body.

The recovered body was already decomposing and was immediately buried, the administrator said.