Two people killed by floods in Pokot North

Water came rushing as they headed home and they couldn't save themselves

• Body of Makal Domoluk recovered on banks of river  Kanyangareng but that of Rionongolo Tialuk still missing.

• Assistant county commissioner Barrack Abonyo advises residents to be cautious during rainy season.

Two people drowned in Kapchok ward, West Pokot county, after they were swept away by floods on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Makal Domoluk was recovered by residents on the banks of river  Kanyangareng but that of Rionongolo Tialuk is still missing.

Konyao assistant county commissioner  Barrack Abonyo said the two were coming from Losam location heading home when the tragedy happened.

“The water came rushing and the river was flooded. They couldn’t rescue themselves,” he said.

Police officers and community members are searching for the missing body.

The recovered body was already decomposing and was immediately buried, the administrator said.

The rain has subsided but there are fears rivers in Pokot North subcounty could be flooded due to rain in neighbouring Uganda.

“It is raining heavily in Uganda but in Kacheliba constituency there is no rain. The water from Uganda could flow over and sweep away people suddenly . That has been a challenge on this side,” Kanyao said.

He advised residents to be cautious during rainy season. They should not leave their livestock and children near rivers.

  Area MCA Peter Lokor asked residents to be careful to avert deaths from floods.

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
26 April 2019 - 00:00

