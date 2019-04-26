Narok town set for facelift, tight security ahead of Madaraka Day fete

The government on Thursday urged the hoteliers in Narok town to be vigilant when dealing with their guests ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations.

The county will host the national event in Narok Stadium on June 1. Kajiado county failed to meet the standards required for such occasions, hence the national government chose Narok.

It will be the fourth county outside Kenya's capital Nairobi to host the celebrations since Independence. Others are Machakos, Meru and Kakamega.

County commissioner George Natembeya wants hotel owners and managers to register and frisk all their guests to boost the security of the region.

He said many international and local visitors will flock to Narok in the runup to the fete. Natembeya spoke at a Narok hotel where he met members of the Narok Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Everybody should work with the government by making sure they are alert and report any suspicious person who could be a threat to security."

He urged the business community to heighten the security of their buildings by erecting perimeter walls and ensuring their hotel rooms are safe.

Meantime, the county and national governments are working together to give Narok town a facelift.

“We'll improve on garbage collection, ensure all the drainages remain clean and renovate all roads around the town before that day,” Natembeya said.

He warned livestock keepers against allowing their animals to roam freely in the town.

“Any livestock that will be found idling in town from now will be seized and the owners fined heavily. We don't want a situation where the livestock sleep on the streets or shop corridors as we have witnessed before.”

(Edited by F'Orieny)