Relief as delayed rains begin falling in North Rift

Farmers can sigh with relief a rains finally started pounding the North Rift region which is the bread basket of Kenya after a prolonged delay.

Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot recorded heavy rains from Sunday.

The farming community had been thrown into a state of panic and fear of possible heavy losses due to the delayed rains leading to a dry spell, which the weatherman had said could go to the end of May.

March to May is the most important season, normally known as the "long rains season". But these are not normal times.

Farmers who had already planted early this month in anticipation of the rain are likely to lose their seeds. In some areas the maize crop had begun drying.

The Kenya Seed Company has advised farmers to buy genuine seeds from its depots and avoid fake ones being sold by unscrupulous traders.

Some farmers had delayed planting for the last one month. It is estimated that 50 per cent of the crops that had been planted a month ago have been destroyed by the harsh weather.

Farmers are also worried about the high costs of fertiliser and other farm inputs that will affect maize production this year.

“Failure by the government to import subsidised fertiliser has further complicated the situation. Few farmers can afford the inputs," Moiben MP Sila Tiren said.

The MP spoke on Sunday during a farmers' meeting in Eldoret.

He said Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri should explain to farmers why the state did not import subsidised fertiliser even after Parliament provided Sh4 billion budget.

Chairman of the Strategic Food Reserves Fund Noah Wekesa in January told farmers the government will not import subsidised fertiliser because of procurement challenges.