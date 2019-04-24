Low Huduma registration in North Rift

Huduma Namba registration turnout has been low in North Rift counties, causing concern amongst government officials.

Uasin Gishu county, DP William Ruto's backyard, is among those registering poor turn out. County Commissioner Abdi Hassan said they will step up mobilisation of residents.

He said the county has not even attained 10 per cent registration of the targeted 1.2 million people.

The registration started on April 2 and ends on May 14.

“We are reviewing the causes of low registration and we know there are several challenges including lack of enough registration kits," Hassan said.

He promised that more kits would be added.

Other counties including Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, West Pokot and Turkana have not attained more than 15 per cent of their targets.

Hassan said residents should not wait to jam the registration centres at the last minute.

“I have instructed chiefs and other government officials to mobilise everyone and ensure they register before the end of the period set by the government."

The administrator said the chiefs will have to make daily reports to show what they are doing to ensure residents get the Huduma Namba.

The region is expected to register about eight million people. Most leaders have not been promoting the registration at public meetings.

Nationally, the exercise has been supported by Opposition chief Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka. They joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in launching the exercise in several parts of the country.

Elgeyo Marakwet county commissioner Ahmed Omar said they were working with other government officials to ensure the registration successful. He said officers had been deployed to all subcounties to help mobilise residents.

“This is an important initiative to ensure all Kenyans get registered and we will ensure its success by the deadline," Hassan said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)