Why I failed to deliver as governor - Isaac Rutto

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has asked election losers in the country to support those in power and stop fighting them.

He said this was not the time for politicking.

Rutto on Monday said there was a need for politicians to shelve their premature campaigns and instead focus on supporting those already elected to deliver on their promises.

Reflecting on why he failed to realise most of the set agenda during his tenure, Rutto accused his political nemesis of sustaining the fight against him, saying it led to the jeopardy of several projects.

He said, “I faced rough times when I was the governor here that is why you do not see me moving around fighting those elected, we ought to give them time and space to deliver. We still have three years to the election.”

The Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader spoke at Chebaraa Primary School in Chepalungu where he led residents in registering in the ongoing Huduma Namba exercise.

Rutto faulted his inability to deliver on most of his pledges on the people who opposed his leadership style and those eyeing his seat.

He assured current Governor Joyce Laboso of his support saying he will not fight her.