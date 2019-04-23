Maternal, child mortality increase in West Pokot

Immunisation of children under five years of age in West Pokot is only 50 per cent.

The ideal herd immunity is 80-95 per cent for measles and polio, respectively.

This was disclosed on Monday yesterday by county Health executive Geoffrey Lipale, who attributed low coverage to the shortage of nurses, illiteracy and far distance to health facilities.

He said many mothers die during delivery due to complications.

“Out of 1,000 mothers, we lose more than 208 mothers during child delivery,” Lipale said.

He said that lack of immunization has also lead to high child mortality rate in the region.

The most dangerous counties in which to give birth, or be born, were Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit and Isiolo as of a couple of years ago.

The CEC said the county has put in measures to ensure deaths are reduced and life expectancy is increased.

He said that the county has employed more than 114 nurses to ensure residents access in services in time.

“The county has a shortage of over 400 nurses and we shall be employing more every financial year to reduce the numbers,” Lipale said.

He said the employed nurses will be sent to dispensaries to help reduce the distance to health facilities.

“We have constructed new health facilities which are not yet operational and the new nurses will be deployed to the centres. In the next 100 days there will be a great impact,” he said.

Lipale said the newly employed nurses will not replace those who were dismissed this year after they went on strike demanding their collective bargain agreement to be honoured by the county government.

The county dismissed 112 nurses on contract who joined their colleagues on strike in February this year.