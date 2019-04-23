Funeral dispute as committee fights over substandard casket

A funeral committee quarrelled at Narok Referral Hospital mortuary over the decency of a casket for their late Narok Luo Chairman Paul Ouma.

The opposing members allegedly commandeered the funeral procession after reaching Narok town just a few kilometres from the morgue. They claimed the casket brought by Moses Owiga of Rachuonyo Home Welfare was cheaper and substandard than agreed on earlier.

The irate members then led the procession back to the morgue demanding back the money or new casket worth Sh22,000 and not the Sh8,000 raised during the fundraiser.

However, chairman Joseph Oreko cleared the air after showing relevant cost receipts. He said it was unfortunate that they had disagreed over a seemingly low-quality casket which cost Sh25, 000. The deceased's family and Oreko's committee agreed to settle on a bigger casket for Sh28,000.

Oreko condemned the opposing group for disrespecting a former chairman by raising false accusations during his burial preparations.

The procession then left peacefully for Rachuonyo village where the remains of their late chairman will be interred. He died two weeks ago after a short illness.

Kenyans spend hundreds of millions annually in funeral arrangements, an expenditure that sometimes ends up leaving bereaved families economically drained.

This is because in the African culture, the dead are revered and given a decent burial also gives the family psychological satisfaction in their grieving.

