Nandi police arrest two guards over Sh4m tyres theft

Police in Kapsabet are holding two security guards as investigation into the theft Sh4 million tyres belonging to the county government intensify. The duo was arrested on Saturday morning.

The 110 tyres were stolen on Friday night. The thieves entered through the door. Police suspect it was an inside job.

Nandi county police commander Thomas Ngeiywa said the two will be arraigned in court on Tuesday. They are prime suspects.

The tyres were part of Sh13 million consignment supplied to the county government two weeks ago.

The tyres were stored at the Roads and Infrastructure department.

Police said the theft was meticulously executed by the thugs who took two hours to load them into a lorry.

Infrastructure chief officer Johanna Tireito said, “They even stole worn-out tyres that had been left behind after vehicles were fitted with new ones.”

He said they will seek police assistance to secure Sh500 million government road construction equipments at the department.

The tyres, Tireito said, were insured.

The tyres include those belonging to heavy commercial vehicles, graders and executive vehicles.

“We had planned to complete replacing them on Tuesday after Easter holidays because most tyres of the county vehicles are worn-out,” county director of infrastructure David Kemei said.

Police suspect the tyres were taken to Eldoret by the thieves.