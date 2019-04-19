Narok crash claims two lives, injures three

Two people died while another three were injured after their vehicle was involved in an accident in Narok county on Wednesday evening.

The two killed were staffers of the Ewaso–Nyiro South Development Authority based in Narok.

It was the fifth accident in the same area in four months; 12 people died and nine people were injured.

The 7pm accident occurred near Maulto along the busy Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway, about 35 kilometres from Narok town.

Narok East OCPD Benjamin Mwanzia said the accident occurred when the authority’s vehicle crashed into a lorry.

He said the two employees, a man and a woman, died on the spot.

The injured were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

Mwanzia urged road users to be especially careful over the Easter holiday.

On April 7, four people died while three others were injured along the Narok-Sekenani Road near Ngoswuani trading centre, Narok West subcounty.

The accident involved a Toyota Wish.

Four days later, four people were killed when a matatu hit an oncoming Isuzu Trooper and rolled several times.

The accident occurred near Duka Moja along the Narok-Bomet Road, about five kilometres from Narok town.

On April 11, a man and his wife died in an accident on the Narok-Bomet Road.

Three other people including a six-month-old infant were injured in an accident near Osilanka in Narok North subcounty.

The accident involved a Toyota Station Wagon and a police Land Cruiser.

