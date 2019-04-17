ANOTHER SON LYNCHED HED UN

Mother, son arrested over boy's murder

Four-year-old Naivasha boy had been missing since Saturday, sexually abused

• Four-year-old Naivasha boy sexually abused, missing since Saturday 

• Residents lynched another son, believed to be the culprit

Handcuffs

Police in Naivasha have arrested a woman and her son following the sexual abuse and death of a four-year-old boy over the weekend.

Residents had lynched another son and torched the family house after the body of the minor was found inside on Monday night.

The boy went missing on Saturday. Efforts to trade him were unsuccessful before residents raided the house.

Naivasha deputy OCPD John Kwasa confirmed the arrests and said the two were assisting them.

"The two are accomplices to the murder of the minor who was first sexually abused. We shall arraign them in court," he said.

Meanwhile, transport along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway was disrupted after an out-of-control bus struck and killed a four-year-old boy on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near Fly-Over Trading Centre in Magumu Kinangop.

The minor was crossing the busy highway to join his father when the bus ran over him. The father was inconsolable.

Scores of passengers escaped unscathed after the driver lost control before the bus landed into a ditch.

The bus from Mombasa was bound for Western Kenya.

According to witness Samson Kuria, the father had crossed the road, leaving the minor behind, when the boy decided to join him.

He said that there was little that the bus driver when the child darted in front of the vehicle.

“The accident happened so fast with the bus missing other vehicles narrowly after the driver lost control," he said.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
Rift Valley
17 April 2019 - 00:00

