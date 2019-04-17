Kericho TVETs get Sh76m for tutors, operations

Fourteen TVET boards in Kericho on Monday were given Sh76 million by the county government to jumpstart operations.

The boards, through county initiatives, are targetting 5,000 youths this year for training on self-employment.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony inaugurated the boards at Kericho Anglican Church of Kenya conference centre in Kericho.

The National Bank branch manager David Mutai presented the cheque to Chepkwony for hiring instructors for the TVETs.

The instructors will aim to produce skilled manpower that will spur economic growth locally and internationally.

TVETs offer a wide range of courses in automotive engineering, electrical and electronic courses and masonry. They also teach skills in land surveying, road construction and carpentry, among others.

The institutions are an alternative for students who fail to join local universities.

Already, Chebwagan Technical Institute in Bureti subcounty has produced skilled manpower within six months of short courses.

About 100 security guards from the institute have secured jobs at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Chepkwony told the institutions to look for students in their areas who are qualified to join.

“Don’t run down the institutions, I want to see positive results," he said.

Chepkwony was accompanied by Education executive Edna Ruto.

Ruto told the boards to ensure there was smooth transition from former TVET management to the current boards.

“Most of these TVETs had been running without money but with the Sh76 million from the county government, I don’t see why you should not deliver, " she told the boards.

Ruto said the county will oppose any corruption, saying that if the EACC gets involved, those implicated will carry their own crosses.

