OUTBREAK

Turkana herders lose 675 camels to disease

More than 130,000 animals at risk due to drought

In Summary

• County government has used Sh2 million on vaccination and treatment and still requires Sh15 million more.

• Haemorrhagic septicaemia is transmitted through contact with infected body fluids.

Livestock at Nakukulas water pan in Turkana East
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

 Turkana herders are counting heavy losses after 675 camels died from disease.

The county government kicked off a vaccination campaign against  haemorrhagic septicaemia (known locally as Lookot).

A report by the county government indicates 6,191 camels have been treated while another 130,615 are at risk of starvation due to the ongoing drought.

Turkana Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro said the county government has already used Sh2 million for the exercise and still requires Sh15 million to successfully complete it.

"We have lost 675 camels to this disease across the county, a big loss to the community that highly depends on animal products including meat and milk", he said.

Lotethiro spoke in Loreng’elup in Turkana Central subcounty.

The ministry of Agriculture expects the supply of animal feed and vaccination to run for the next two months.

Agriculture CEC Christopher Aletia said the county with support from the national government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will soon distribute 350 metric tonnes of range cubes as a supplement  feed for livestock .

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
16 April 2019 - 00:00

