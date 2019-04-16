Turkana herders lose 675 camels to disease

Turkana herders are counting heavy losses after 675 camels died from disease.

The county government kicked off a vaccination campaign against haemorrhagic septicaemia (known locally as Lookot).

A report by the county government indicates 6,191 camels have been treated while another 130,615 are at risk of starvation due to the ongoing drought.

Turkana Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro said the county government has already used Sh2 million for the exercise and still requires Sh15 million to successfully complete it.

"We have lost 675 camels to this disease across the county, a big loss to the community that highly depends on animal products including meat and milk", he said.

Lotethiro spoke in Loreng’elup in Turkana Central subcounty.

The ministry of Agriculture expects the supply of animal feed and vaccination to run for the next two months.

Agriculture CEC Christopher Aletia said the county with support from the national government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will soon distribute 350 metric tonnes of range cubes as a supplement feed for livestock .