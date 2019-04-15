SPURNED LOVER-STALKER

Suspect in Ivy's murder to appear in court today

Naftali Kinuthia was discharged from hospital and recorded a statement with police

• Moi University medical student was hacked to death near Moi Referral Hospital on April 9

• The stalker-suspect told the police she turned down his love 

Naftali Kinuthia who allegedly hacked medical student Ivy Wangechi to death will appear in court today to face murder charges.

An axe and a knife used to attack Ivy near the Moi Referral Hospital on April 9 will also be presented in court as evidence.

The suspect has recorded a statement at Naiberi police station in Eldoret over the gruesome killing that shocked the country. Four other witnesses have also recorded statements. 

 
 

"We have him in custody and we will take him to court over the killing," Eldoret East Divisional Police Commander Lucy Kananu said. 

Kinuthia was discharged from Moi Referral Hospital on Friday and whisked away to a police station where he spent the weekend. Kinuthia is likely to be charged at the High Court in Eldoret.

The suspect drove from Thika to Eldoret where he bought the axe and knife. Witnesses said he waylaid  Wangechi as she was returning to her hostel and hacked her several times, killing her at the scene. Nearby boda boda riders tried to intervene but he threatened them with the axe.

The riders attacked Kinuthia using stones and other weapons. Police rescued him. Wangechi's body was moved from Eldoret to Kiambu on Friday ahead of her burial.

In the initial investigations, Kinuthia told the police he attacked Wangechi because she had refused to return his love. Others said he had stalked her for a year.

Dean of the Medical School Dr Lukoye Atwoli said, "We are still shocked by the killing of Wangechi who was about to graduate."

Kinuthia admitted to the police that he travelled to Eldoret to attack Wangechi out of bitterness. She was his former schoolmate. The vehicle he used to travel to Eldoret has been seized and it is parked at Naiberi police station.

 

Police found tablets in the suspect's car, which they took for testing.

It was not clear if Kinuthia’s relatives had visited him since the incident. On Friday, Wangechi’s family members blocked the media from covering the removal of her body from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

They were angered by social media posts that have been speculating about the cause of her killing and her behaviour.

(Edited by Pamela Wanambisi)

