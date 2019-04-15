Suspect in Ivy's murder to appear in court today

Naftali Kinuthia who allegedly hacked medical student Ivy Wangechi to death will appear in court today to face murder charges.

An axe and a knife used to attack Ivy near the Moi Referral Hospital on April 9 will also be presented in court as evidence.

The suspect has recorded a statement at Naiberi police station in Eldoret over the gruesome killing that shocked the country. Four other witnesses have also recorded statements.

"We have him in custody and we will take him to court over the killing," Eldoret East Divisional Police Commander Lucy Kananu said.

Kinuthia was discharged from Moi Referral Hospital on Friday and whisked away to a police station where he spent the weekend. Kinuthia is likely to be charged at the High Court in Eldoret.