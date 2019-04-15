I'm a sacrificial lamb, says Baringo chief officer

Baringo Finance chief officer Jane Barus has criticised MCAs over an attempt to impeach her.

Lembus-Kwen MCA Lawi Kipchumba and his colleagues on Thursday passed a motion that gave Governor Stanley Kiptis a one-week ultimatum to either sack or replace Barus for gross misconduct.

Kipchumba, backed by 20 members, said the motion was a warning shot to the governor to out his administration in order.

However, Barus said,“According to the County Government Act a chief officer cannot be impeached. How can they come directly to me leaving out my boss and the executive committee? They should follow the hierarchy."

Barus faulted the procedure, saying if there are any accusations against her, then the law demands that she first be summoned to appear before the House Committee on finance.

She said her department followed the law in procurement.

“We pioneered the e-procurement where contractors were competitively awarded tenders and paid directly by IFMIS through a computer system for accountability,” she said.

Barus defended the county government over initial zero-development, saying there were lack of finances in October last year.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi