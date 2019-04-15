Do more to conserve border wetlands - Expert

Conservationists at the border are seeking support from governments to make their work easier.

Nature Uganda executive director Achilles Byaruhanga said conservation of cross- border wetlands faces unique challenges.

“Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni need to give us blessings to participate in planning together and exploiting these resources jointly by developing activities together,” the Ugandan environmental expert said.

He spoke on Friday during a workshop at Busia Agricultural Training Centre that drew participants from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The meeting was aimed at coming up with wetlands management and investment plans to be incorporated in the county integrated development plans.

Byaruhanga said when Uganda and Kenya are allowed to plan alone; they end up scrambling for resources and over exploiting them. They need to work together, he said.

He said the people living along the "Wetlands without Borders" depend on Kenya, which is on the upper catchment area. Ecological integrity of the wetlands should be established, he said.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi