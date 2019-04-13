MCAs approve impeachment of Education executive

The Nandi county assembly has approved the impeachment of Education CEC Valentine Chumo for alleged incompetence and high-handedness.

The ward reps unanimously agreed at a "kamukunji" held on Thursday that the only way to address issues affecting the Education docket was to impeach the executive.

Last week, the Committee on Education chaired by Emmanuel Mengeech grilled Chumo for three-hours.

She was questioned over the loss of resources and materials meant for construction of ECD centres. The executive was at a loss to explain why none of the 120 ECD centres had been completed.

She was at pains to explain why thousands of bags of cement were unused at several incomplete ECD centres.

Mengeech said there were only two months before the end of the 2018-2019 financial year and the CEC had nothing to show for what the department had done.

Chumo defended herself, saying she was transferred to the department six months ago in a reshuffle that saw Stanley Baliach moved to the Lands and Water docket from Education.

Baliach was transferred following a public outcry over the slow pace of ECD centres development.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi