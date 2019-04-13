Bodies of three men dumped on Kitale-Lodwar highway

The bodies of three men were on Friday found dumped at Sebit along the Kitale –Lodwar highway in West Pokot.

Resident Ian Wanyonyi said locals were shocked to find the bodies in the morning.

“We woke up to a rude shock. We are afraid because we don’t know what might have caused their deaths,” Wanyonyi said.

West Pokot Police Commandant Julius Kyambuli said they suspect the men were killed elsewhere and the bodies dumped in the area.

He said the police have not established the time the bodies were dumped. Kyambuli urged members of the public to report cases of missing family members.

He said the bodies had no visible injuries, and there was no sign of struggle at the scene where the bodies were found.

“Nobody has come to record a statement of a missing person," he said.