HAD NO INJURIES

Bodies of three men dumped on Kitale-Lodwar highway

They may have been killed elsewhere

In Summary

• Kyambuli has asked the public to report cases of missing people.

• Police boss said the men could have been killed somewhere else and dumped at the scene.

The bodies of three men were found along the Kitale-Lodwar highway on Friday.
KILLINGS: The bodies of three men were found along the Kitale-Lodwar highway on Friday.
Image: THE STAR

The bodies of three men were on Friday found dumped at Sebit along the Kitale –Lodwar highway in West Pokot.

Resident Ian Wanyonyi said locals were shocked to find the bodies in the morning.

“We woke up to a rude shock. We are afraid because we don’t know what might have caused their deaths,” Wanyonyi said.

West Pokot Police Commandant  Julius Kyambuli said they suspect the men were killed elsewhere and the bodies dumped in the area.

He said the police have not established the time the bodies were dumped. Kyambuli urged members of the public to report cases of missing family members.

He said the bodies had no visible injuries, and there was no sign of struggle at the scene where the bodies were found.

“Nobody has come to record a statement of a missing person," he said.

Fake traffic officers shot dead after motorist kidnap

The lot was masquerading as traffic officers on Monday evening.
Counties
3 days ago

Families recount how relatives vanished

The abductors tied the young man bundling him into a white Toyota Fielder
Counties
2 days ago

Kyambuli said that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the deaths.

He said cases of  dead people being dumped along the highway have been on the increase. Kyambuli told residents to be wary of unfamiliar vehicles.

In another incident, a woman was killed on Wednesday at midnight died after she was knocked down by truck ferrying sand at Kanyarakwat centre.

Kyambuli said Susan Cheptei Chechaka  was coming from a club. 

“The woman is said to have been drunk when she was knocked down," he said.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
13 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MCAs want Education CEC sacked
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. Wangamati seeks to clear hurdles on flagship projects' path
    5h ago Western

  3. Sack official or we impeach you, Kiptis told
    5h ago Rift Valley

  4. Linturi faults Kiraitu in first address to Meru assembly
    5h ago Eastern

  5. Thwake dam site workers demand pay rise and toilets
    5h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES