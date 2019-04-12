One dies, priests injured in Kajiado-Namanga crash

A Tanzanian died in an accident on Kajiado-Namanga road after the driver lost control of the vehicle they were traveling in yesterday.

Three others suffered serious injuries and were taken to Kajiado County Referral Hospital.

The body of Esther Joseph, 32, was moved to Kajiado Hospital mortuary.

Those who were injured were Christopher Mumba (Zambian) and Michael Nkutwa, 37, (Tanzanian) and Kenyan driver Fr Daniel Mose. They were heading to Tanzania.

Kajiado Central deputy subcounty commander Josephat Kiarie confirmed the 6.20am accident, saying it occurred several metres past Olkejuado River in Ildamat ward.

Mose, speaking with difficulty, said all his passengers were Catholic priests.

Witness Isaac Terere, who arrived at the scene immediately after the vehicle rolled, said he heard a loud noise before he saw the car lose control and roll several times.

“Everyone was thrown out of the car except the driver who was under it. I called other people to help me remove the driver,” Terere said.

Terere said he saw items such as rosaries and bibles in the car which made him guess the occupants were working for a church.

Police confirmed the car's hind left tyre burst before it lost control. The place where the accident occurred, police said, is a black spot.

